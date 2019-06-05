Ranking the American League East: Who has the best first baseman?

Christopher T. Assaf, Baltimore Sun

By now you know the storyline for Chris Davis. He had a breakout season offensively in 2012, leading the Orioles with 33 homers and 85 RBIs in his first year as an everyday player. But he lost his job defensively at first base early in the year. Penciled in to be the regular starter at first after the departure of Mark Reynolds, Davis has made his fielding a point of emphasis this offseason. Can he improve there, and will that dedication to defense affect his hitting at all?