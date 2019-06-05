Ranking the American League East: Who has the best designated hitter?

Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

Buck Showalter doesn't like to clog his DH spot with a position-less slugger, so Reimold will likely still see plenty of time in the outfield. But he's the most likely candidate to take the lion's share of DH at-bats with Nate McLouth being a better defensive left fielder and Wilson Betemit sideline to start the season. The Orioles will be happy to have Reimold back in the lineup regardless of where he plays. He batted .313 with 5 HRs and 10 RBIs in 16 games last April before his season was cut short by a serious neck injury. The team took it slow with the 29-year-old this spring. He could almost serve like an offseason acquisition if he's back to full strength.