Ranking the American League East: Who has the best center fielder?

Christopher T. Assaf, Baltimore Sun

As Dan Duquette famously put it when Jones signed a six-year, $85.5 million contract extension in May, "the dude rang the cash register every time he hit a home run." Jones continued to ring that register throughout his best pro season, finishing 2012 with career-highs in batting average (.287), slugging percentage (.505), homers (32) and runs (103). That said, the 27-year-old, had a rough postseason, going just 2-for-26 (.077) with one RBI and seven strikeouts. It's reason for him to "Stay Hungry" in 2013, as he's one to say.