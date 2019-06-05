Ranking the American League East: Who has the best catcher?

Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports

Just how valuable is Wieters to the Orioles? Consider first that he caught more innings than anybody in the American League last season. Then note that he skipped a possible chance to play in the World Baseball Classic so he could work all spring with the Orioles' pitching staff. His defense and leadership almost make his offensive numbers (.249, 23 HR, 83 RBIs last season) secondary. And it should be mentioned that in the few times he did go to the bench last season, he was replaced by the most clutch backup catcher in the game last season.