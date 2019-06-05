Ranking the American League East: Who has the best bullpen?

J. Meric, Getty Images

The Red Sox worked to improve their bullpen this offseason, trading for right-hander Joel Hanrahan (above) and naming him their closer. (Hanrahan had 76 total saves over the past two seasons in Pittsburgh.) Boston also added former Oriole Koji Uehara, who has only allowed four hits in nine scoreless innings this spring. Plus, the Sox bring back Andrew Bailey, Andrew Miller and the mercurial Alfredo Aceves, suggesting that they may have the arms to turn a weakness in 2012 into a strength in 2013.