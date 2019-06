REMAINING: at ATL, vs. KC, vs. CIN. OUTLOOK: The Steelers could also take the AFC North by winning their last three games. They've been as enigmatic as any team, losing to the Jets and Bucs yet beating the Ravens, Colts and Bengals. A 7-3 AFC record should help them in tiebreakers.

REMAINING: at CLE, vs. DEN, at PIT. OUTLOOK: The Bengals win out and they're AFC North champs. But with road games against the Browns and Steelers and a Monday Night home game against the Broncos, that would be quite a feat. A 2-1 finish would probably be good enough for a wild card.

With only three weeks remaining, 12 AFC teams remain in the playoff hunt. The Patriots, Broncos and Colts are all but assured of spots, but the rest of the hopefuls have work to do to finish in the top 6. Here's a glance at each of them (ordered by their current place in playoff chase).

Jeff Zrebiec