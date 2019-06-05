A look at the Orioles' season series against Texas Rangers

Gene Sweeney Jr., Baltimore Sun

As Dan Connolly wrote, this game could be called the Great Boston Marathon Hangover. A day after their memorable 17-inning win at Fenway Park -- in which Chris Davis picked up the win in relief -- the Orioles came out flat and were flattened by the Rangers. Texas piled up 19 hits, and O's starter Brian Matusz was shelled for seven runs on 10 hits and two walks in five-plus innings. The Rangers' unlikely offensive hero was former Orioles' first-round pick Brandon Snyder, whom the club sent to Texas this offseason for cash considerations. Snyder's two-run single in the second gave the Rangers their first lead, and he also hit a three-run homer in the sixth against Matusz. "No one here is going to make excuses, they've got a good lineup it's no secret," Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy said after the game. "Were we tired? Possibly. Possibly. I mean, we played six hours and seven minutes yesterday then [had] a flight back. I'm not saying that's what happened, [that] we were tired, but maybe."