A look at the Orioles' season series against Texas Rangers

The Orioles play their first postseason game in 15 years Friday, but it won't be an easy matchup. In the first ever American League wild-card game, the O's face a Texas Rangers team that beat them in 5 of 7 meetings in the regular season, outscoring them 56-24. Here's a game-by-game look at the teams' season series. -- David Selig
