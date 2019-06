Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

In his final season, Mariano Rivera was a cinch to be part of the All-Star Game. How could baseball not honor one of the all-time greats with an All-Star selection? As it turned out, Rivera earned his rightful place on the American League squad with yet another stellar first half. He has 29 saves in 31 chances and has been among the best closers in baseball. It will be Rivera's 13th All-Star Game appearance and it comes, appropriately, in New York. For all the new stars in the game, this should be about honoring one of the game's legends.