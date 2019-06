Harry How / Getty Images

Jonathan Schoop (pronounced SCOPE) is the 13th player from Curacao to play in the major leagues. He’s also the most recent to make his debut, and one of seven still active. Of the 13, 10 of them hailed from Willemstad — Schoop’s hometown. And of the 13, three of them — Schoop, Ivanon Coffie and Jair Jurrjens — have played for the Orioles. Schoop has played for the Netherlands — of which the island of Curacao is a constituent country — in the World Baseball Classic.