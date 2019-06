Patrick Semansky / AP

3.51 – While their 3.56 team ERA is being touted as a sign of improvement, that can’t really be trusted. Unless, of course, the fielding-independent pitching (FIP) backs it up. The Orioles’ FIP, which calculates ERA based on events a pitcher can control (walks, strikeouts and home runs) and calculates everything else as if they’re in front of an average defense and in a neutral ballpark, is right in line with that at 3.51. The Orioles’ are middle of the road in strikeouts per nine innings (7.86) and walks per nine innings (3.18), but it’s their low home run rate that keeps the FIP down and has it coming in sixth-best in the league through Thursday morning.