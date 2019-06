Nick Wass / AP

10.4 – Since the start of 2013, shortstop J.J. Hardy is the fourth-best defensive shortstop in the majors. Hardy has been worth 10.4 runs per 150 games played in that span.

Of the players in front of him, Angels (and former Braves) shortstop Andrelton Simmons is an absolute wizard, Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor is about the same, even if he’s only been in the league a year, and Cincinnati's Zack Cozart probably only didn’t win a Gold Glove because Simmons was in the NL.

However the Orioles replace him, it doesn’t take much more than that to quantify how good Hardy has been.

(Source: Fangraphs)