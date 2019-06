Rob Carr / Getty Images

84.4 – Orioles outfielder Joey Rickard ranks worst on the team among regulars with an average exit velocity of 84.4 mph on his 59 batted balls this season, which places him among the worst in the majors among players with over 30 batted ball events this season. The bottom of that list isn’t filled with scrubs, necessarily. Others with lower average exit velocities this season include former All-Stars Alcides Escobar, Omar Infante, and Brock Holt, plus 2015 National League batting champion Dee Gordon. But while we know exit velocity often correlates into more balls in play becoming hits, Rickard and that crew share one thing: speed. Speed is a skill, and when you’re not smoking the ball at infielders, it can help you get on base. That’s what Rickard has going for him here. His seven infield singles tie him for most in the majors. That will help buoy any player’s offense. Without those infield singles, his .288 average would be an unsightly .200. (Source: Baseball Reference)