Peter Schmuck’s Orioles grades for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4

The inconsistency persists. The Orioles scored an average of just 3.5 runs in their six home games last week and continued to struggle even after the return of Adam Jones sparked an eight-run outburst on Friday night. Jones had six hits in 13 at-bats over the weekend and the O’s managed just two runs each on Saturday and Sunday. They won the Yankees series, but missed too many scoring opportunities on Sunday to feel good about two out of three. Take Jones out of the equation and the big, bad Orioles offense batted .206 for the week. Even with his .462 average, that number only rose to .223. That’s not going to get it done with several teams now in play for the wild card playoff slots.
They say that defense never goes into a slump, and that’s probably true. The Orioles committed just two errors last week and – entering Sunday – they were tied with the Tigers and Astros for the fewest errors in the American League. Mark Trumbo’s error on Sunday cost them that distinction – for the moment – but they have been climbing the defensive rankings steadily for most of the season and figure to be at the top of the league in fielding percentage and fewest errors by the end of September. No matter what happens, the flashy play of Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop is worth the price of admission.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.