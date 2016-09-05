Peter Schmuck’s Orioles grades for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Patrick Semansky / AP

The inconsistency persists. The Orioles scored an average of just 3.5 runs in their six home games last week and continued to struggle even after the return of Adam Jones sparked an eight-run outburst on Friday night. Jones had six hits in 13 at-bats over the weekend and the O’s managed just two runs each on Saturday and Sunday. They won the Yankees series, but missed too many scoring opportunities on Sunday to feel good about two out of three. Take Jones out of the equation and the big, bad Orioles offense batted .206 for the week. Even with his .462 average, that number only rose to .223. That’s not going to get it done with several teams now in play for the wild card playoff slots.