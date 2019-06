2013 team in Orioles organization: Single-A Frederick 2013 team in offseason: Surprise Saguaros (Arizona Fall League) Winter league statistics: 2-0, 1.84 ERA, 3 runs, 11 hits, 3 walks, 11 strikeouts, 14 2/3 IP The Arizona Fall League season is complete. For more statistics, click here

2013 team in Orioles organization: Double-A Bowie, Single-A Frederick, Rookie-level GCL Orioles 2013 team in offseason: Surprise Saguaros (Arizona Fall League) Winter league statistics: .239 average (16-for-67), 3 2Bs, 1 3B, 9 RBIs, 8 runs in 19 games The Arizona Fall League season is complete. For more statistics, click here

Follow the performance of players in the Orioles organization as they play in the Arizona Fall League, Venezuelan Winter League, Mexican Pacific League, Dominican Winter League, Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League (Puerto Rico) and the Australian Baseball League. (players ordered alphabetically; statistics through Nov. 19 games, from MLB.com)