Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 29 2013 Stats: 3-1, 3.83 ERA in 8 starts; 49 1/3 IP, 42H, 15BB, 47Ks. Career stats: 60-62, 3.84 ERA. 178 games in eight MLB seasons Contract: $10.25M in 2013; Free agent at season's end. Skinny: Of all those rumored to be available, Garza may be the best fit in terms of talent, experience and a manageable contract. He's had success in the AL East (3.86 ERA in three seasons with Tampa Bay) and the playoffs (2-1, 3.48 ERA in five postseason starts). The sense is that he may be the only truly available starter that could join the Orioles rotation and immediately lead it. The Orioles are definitely interested, but there are some concerns that the cost in players will be too salty for a pending free agent with an injury history -- Garza missed the first six-plus weeks of the season with a lat strain. Connolly's take: There'll be plenty of competition for Garza, and the Orioles might have to part with a legit prospect like Eduardo Rodriguez to get him. If it gets that far, the club will have to decide if the cost is too much. But Garza's probably the best they can get. It'd be a splash, and I wouldn't rule it out.