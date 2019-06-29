10 predictions for the second half of the Orioles' season

The Orioles won't play a team with a losing record again until Aug. 18. Their first 29 games of the second half will be against clubs that have at least as many wins as losses at the All-Star break. With a 10-game road trip to the West Coast to play the AL West-leading Oakland Athletics (59-36), the Los Angeles Angels (57-37) and the Seattle Mariners (51-44) after the All-Star break, the Orioles will be tested immediately. Expect them to return to Camden Yards with four or less wins in that span. But don't worry, Orioles fans, it won't hurt the club -- at least until the postseason.

Last year, it was Chris Davis. This year, it is Cruz. For the second straight season, an Orioles hitter ranks near the top of the major leagues in several offensive categories heading into the All-Star break. Cruz ranks second with 28 home runs, second with 74 RBIs, and seventh with a .570 slugging percentage. On pace to surpass his career high in home runs and RBIs early in the second half, the designated hitter could receive consideration for AL Most Valuable Player if he remains hot. But he won't win it. He'll finish second to either the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout or the Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu.

The Orioles lead the American League East at the All-Star break for the first time since 1997. With a 52-42 record, they're four games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays (49-47) in the division. Sure, it is impossible to look into the future to tell whether the Orioles will maintain that lead and win the division. But it is possible to predict what will happen in the second half, including a prognostication on the club's postseason hopes. Here are 10 predictions for the Orioles in the second half of the season. -- Dean Jones Jr., The Baltimore Sun