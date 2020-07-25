-
The Orioles' hopes for a better bullpen in 2020 can't happen if the pitching staff falls into the same pitfalls as past years.
Orioles kneel before national anthem, stand with arms locked during song on Opening Day as show of unity
Orioles players demonstrated in support of Black Lives Matter before Friday's Opening Day game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
The Orioles weren't much different than last time they played a meaningful game in a 13-2 loss to the Red Sox on Opening Day.
The Orioles’ most unusual Opening Day arrived on Friday with a most unusual tribute, from Public Enemy legend Chuck D.
Orioles begin season aiming small, even with 16 playoff teams: ‘We’re a long ways away from that’
Orioles players and coaches recognize that even with expanded playoffs this year, the Orioles are better off aiming small and focusing on simple goals.
On Opening Day, Orioles’ Trey Mancini sees ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ in colon cancer treatment
Two months from the end of treatment for colon cancer, Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini looking forward as baseball season gets underway.
Orioles pleased ‘collective effort’ with MLB, Blue Jays ends with Toronto club landing in Buffalo
Hours after the Toronto Blue Jays announced they will play the majority of their 2020 home games at the ballpark of their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, the Orioles — considered a possible host for their American League rival — issued a statement on the situation.
There will be plenty for the Orioles to accomplish outside wins and losses. Here are five things that will define whether the 2020 season is a success as the team’s rebuild continues.
Orioles on deck: Lineups, pitching matchup, how to watch Friday’s game vs. Red Sox
Here's everything you need to know before the Orioles' season-opening road game Friday night against the Boston Red Sox.
Nearly four months after they were originally scheduled to do so, the Orioles will begin their 2020 season Friday against the Boston Red Sox.
Orioles’ alternate site in Bowie trying to offer development, competitiveness despite thin roster
Even with Thursday’s additions after the Orioles set their 30-player Opening Day roster, the organization’s alternate training site in Bowie offers perhaps one of the best student-to-teacher ratios in the nation.
Discussions remain underway for Camden Yards to be the temporary 2020 home of the Toronto Blue Jays, according to an industry source.
‘Trying to stay on top of it': Orioles set to embark on season as coronavirus spread continues
Major League Baseball and the Orioles have made it through the three-week trial period. The two-month test comes next.
Orioles announce 30-player roster for Friday’s Opening Day; John Means, Hunter Harvey on injured list
The Orioles on Thursday announced the 30-player roster they will use for Friday’s Opening Day game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, the first of 60 games they will play in a season shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic.
From Chris Davis to Adley Rutschman, here are the five most interesting Orioles for the 2020 season
Given the impending influx of prospects, the 2020 Orioles figure to be a team with more intrigue than the one that preceded it.
Passions for baseball and health awareness take Columbia resident to Camden Yards in quest to walk to every MLB park
Dr. David Mayer, founder of Patient Safety Movement Foundation, is in the midst of taking walks to every Major League Baseball park in the country. Saturday's stop is Camden Yards.
Here’s how Maryland jurisdictions are planning for the fall high school sports season amid the coronavirus pandemic
Some counties, like Baltimore, Prince George’s and Montgomery, have already decided to postpone or cancel the fall season, though most in the Baltimore area have yet to make any announcements than three weeks from the planned start date of the MPSSAA fall season.
Baltimore County police: Ravens lineman’s girlfriend arrested and accused of allegedly assaulting him
The girlfriend of Ravens linebacker D. J. Fluker has been arrested and charged with allegedly assaulting him, bloodying his nose during an argument and is now under a restraining order not to have contact with him, according to Baltimore County police.
Maryland athletics announces three positive COVID-19 tests; voluntary football workouts resume
The University of Maryland athletic department announced three positive COVID-19 tests after conducting on-campus screening for 185 student-athletes and athletics staff on July 14-15.
The NFL and COVID-19 are about to butt heads. Let's hope the NFL has a plan.
Chipper Jones’ office in his Canton home has been turned into a makeshift TV studio.