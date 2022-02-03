How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics

The 2022 Olympic Winter Games are finally here and if you don’t want to miss a minute of the action, there are several ways you can tune in to this year’s events.
TV
Olympics coverage will air on the NBC family of broadcast and cable networks, including NBC, CNBC, USA and the Olympic Channel. Spanish-language coverage will air on Telemundo and Universo. These channels will offer select live coverage during the day and tape-delayed highlights and events in primetime with commentary beginning at 8 p.m.
Peacock
For the first time, the Olympic Winter Games will be available to stream in their entirety on the premium tier of NBC’s Peacock streaming service. This includes coverage of every event live, as well as NBC’s primetime show and studio programming. Users can access a dedicated Winter Olympics hub, where users can browse events, live streaming options, replay content and more. Peacock subscriptions cost $4.99 per month or $9.99 for those who want to upgrade to the ad-free plan. Spectrum customers can also sign up for Peacock for free for a limited time.
Mobile streaming websites and apps
Cable subscribers can stream select Olympics coverage via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app. You must have an active cable subscription to access these services, and content availability may vary by provider. Cord-cutters who subscribe to NBC channels with YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV or Sling TV can also stream select content through these apps as well.
