Olympic flag passes to Paris after quiet closing ceremonies in Tokyo

Paris is taking over the Olympic torch.
As the 2020 Games drew to a close Sunday in Tokyo, the French capital is already prepared for the 2024 Summer Olympics with hopes for a more normal competition.
The flag handover from Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike to an Olympic representative to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo was done in person, but the rest was all caught on video, with COVID-19 restrictions making it impossible to bring French performers to Tokyo.
Instead, a 10-minute presentation flew through Paris’ most romantic sights and scenes before ending with a shockingly packed crowd at the Champs de Mars below the Eiffel Tower.
While the Olympians typically carry their country’s flags into the closing ceremonies, COVID protocols required that athletes return home within 48 hours of wrapping their competition, meaning volunteers were left to bring a close to the event.
“We did it together,” International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said during a closing speech, calling the Olympics “unprecedented.”
He also praised the athletes for giving hope to millions of people.
“Thank you, Tokyo,” he said.
The closing ceremonies also honored the Japanese culture that was missing from the Games, confined to dorms and event arenas. But Sunday’s procession showed off everything from taiko drumming to Harajuku street fashion.
At the end of the events, the United States edged out China with 39 gold medals, as well as 41 silver and 33 bronze. In total, American athletes won 133 medals, more than any other country for the seventh straight Summer Games.
China racked up 88 medals, followed by the Russian Olympic Committee with 71 and Great Britain with 65.
Latest Olympics
The Winter Games kick off in 180 days in Beijing.