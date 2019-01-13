USA Gymnastics VP who left after the Larry Nassar scandal finds work at the University of Michigan

The University of Michigan has hired the USA Gymnastics Senior Vice President thought to have been the first authority figure notified of serial pedophile Larry Nassar’s abusive conduct.

Rhonda Faehn got the job in Ann Arbor despite being cut from the national gymnastics program after sex abuse victim and Olympic silver medalist Aly Raisman questioned her handling of the situation.

Scott Olson / Getty Images Larry Nassar appears in court after pleading guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls. Larry Nassar appears in court after pleading guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

“I reported my abuse to Rhonda Faehn and so did (gymnast) Maggie Nichols, and I don't know what she did or didn't do with that information, but I didn't get contacted by the FBI for over a year, and in that time 50 to 100 gymnasts were molested," Raisman told IndyStar.com in May.

“This is my frustration ... she's still working there, and we need to understand what she did or didn't do, because her and Steve Penny were fully aware of what's going on. I mean, she's still there.”

Upon announcing their hiring of Faehn, the University of Michigan put out a press release claiming it had done “exhaustive due diligence” before hiring their new coach and concluded she acted appropriately.

The university also notes that the FBI and USA Gymnastics have investigated Faehn and she’s been charged with nothing.

Nassar was the national medical coordinator for USA Gymnastics for 23 years before being let go in 2015 amid accusations of sexual misconduct. He has confessed to some of the 250 claims against him and is serving a 175-year sentence in a Florida prison.