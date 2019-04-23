U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials will be held in St. Louis next summer

The 2020 U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials, which will determine the U.S. gymnastics teams for the Tokyo Summer Games, will be held June 25-28, 2020 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

In a change from four years ago, both the men’s and women’s trials will be held in the same spot. The competitions leading up to the Rio Games were held separately in 2016, with the men competing in St. Louis and the women in San Jose.

Nastia Liukin, the 2008 Olympic all-around gold medalist, participated in the announcement, which was made Tuesday in St. Louis. She was joined by two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak.

Li Li Leung, the president and chief executive officer of USA Gymnastics, praised the “commitment, passion and readiness” of the St. Louis bid group.

“Bringing the men’s and women’s trials to St. Louis adds another page to the city’s Olympic history book,” she said in a statement released by USA Gymnastics. “We look forward to working with the USOC [U.S. Olympic Committee], St. Louis Sports Commission and the Enterprise Center team in planning and hosting a trials that provides the perfect setting for the last stage of the USA’s top gymnasts’ journey to Tokyo and creates lasting memories for athletes and fans alike.”

USA Gymnastics has come under fire for its role in the sex abuse scandal perpetrated by former team physician Larry Nassar. He was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing hundreds of girls and women during his tenure. USA Gymnastics, facing about 100 lawsuits filed by victims who believe the organization should have protected them from Nassar's abuse, filed for bankruptcy protection last December.

