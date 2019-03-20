Early bird tickets for Baltimore’s BEST party on sale now!
Sports Olympics

Tokyo 2020 unveils ‘cherry blossom’ Olympic torch

David Wharton
Contact Reporter

The organizers of the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo have chosen a Japanese motif — the cherry blossom — for their Olympic torch.

The design, unveiled on Wednesday, makes use of not only a traditional “Sakura-mon” blossom emblem but also the same aluminum extrusion technology used in the manufacture of the country’s well-known bullet trains. It will generate five flames from a cluster of petal-shaped cylinders.

“I think the torch is something special for all of us who love the Olympic Games and love sport,” said Tadahiro Nomura, a three-time gold medalist in judo who will serve as one of the torch relay ambassadors.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »

Wednesday marked a year before the Olympic flame is due to arrive from Greece, beginning a long torch relay that will begin in the Fukushima area and travel through 47 prefectures over a span of 121 days.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 24 with competition running through Aug. 9.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Twitter: @LAtimesWharton

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
52°