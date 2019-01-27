U.S. pairs and ice dance champions to compete at Four Continents event at Honda Center

Ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who won their second consecutive U.S. title Saturday, were chosen to compete in the Four Continents figure skating championships Feb. 5-10 at Honda Center in Anaheim.

Hubbell and Donohue placed fourth at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and followed that with a silver-medal finish at the world championships.

Newly crowned U.S. pairs champions Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc also were selected to compete in the Four Continents event, which features elite skaters from the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

Also part of the strong U.S. ice dance delegation are Redondo Beach native Madison Chock and partner Evan Bates, who were the runners-up at the national championships, and the duo of Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker.

Chock and Bates won a silver medal at the 2015 world championships and bronze at the 2016 world competition. Chock was hampered by an ankle injury at the Pyeongchang Olympics, where the couple finished ninth after both fell during their free dance routine. Hawayek and Baker were 10th at last year’s world championships. All three ice dance couples train in Montreal.

Completing the pairs delegation are Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier, who finished second at the U.S. championships, and Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea, who finished fourth. Kayne and O’Shea won the U.S. title in 2016 and won the Four Continents title last year, but Kayne has had a series of injuries.

Sign up for our daily Sports newsletter »

The U.S. men’s entrants will be announced Sunday in Detroit after the conclusion of the U.S. championships. World champion Nathan Chen, who trained in Lakewood before he began studying at Yale a few months ago, is the leader entering the long program.

Chen finished fifth at the Winter Olympics after landing a record five clean quadruple jumps in his long program and moved up from 17th place after the short program.