Larry Nassar denied on separate appeals of molestation sentences

The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to hear Larry Nassar’s appeals involving two of the multiple prison sentences the former sports doctor is now serving.

Nassar was attempting to challenge the 40-plus-year sentences for molesting gymnasts in Eaton County and Ingham County, Mich.

“We are not persuaded that the question presented should be reviewed by this Court,” the Lansing court stated in both instances.

Hundreds of young athletes have come forward with accusations that Nassar — who worked in various capacities for Michigan State, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic team — molested them under the guise of providing medical treatment.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »

With his crimes spanning many years, the 55-year-old is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

The scandal has prompted a wave of lawsuits, and Michigan State has announced it would set aside $500 million to settle current and future claims. USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee also face litigation.

Nassar is pursuing additional appeals that involve alleged bias in remarks made by Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter