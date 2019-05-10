Don't call it breakdancing: 'Breaking' tries to bust into Olympics

A thudding beat fills the nightclub, music so loud it rattles your bones. Emerging from the crowd, a guy in white sneakers and a bright yellow hoodie skitters onto the empty dance floor.

With plenty of room to move, he drops suddenly, catching himself on one hand and kicking his legs in the air. The next thing you know, he flips upside-down, spinning on his head.

“I’m a little bit anxious,” he says later. “When I get like that, I’m making it up as I go.”

The nerves get to him because this b-boy named Yuri isn’t just breakdancing. He has reached the final of a regional qualifier with a spot in the national championships at stake.

“Freakin’ crazy,” he says.

To the dancers who competed in the recent Red Bull BC One contest in Hollywood — and hundreds of fans who came to watch — “breaking,” as it is correctly known, is no less athletic than gymnastics or figure skating.

Through round after round of one-on-one “battles,” competitors must execute basic footwork and perform the sort of power moves and airborne tricks that score extra points. Judges watch from the side, scribbling notes, scrutinizing each nuance.

Outsiders might scoff, but the International Olympic Committee has recognized breaking as a high-level competitive sport with a network of contests held worldwide. Earlier this year, organizers of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris proposed adding it to their program, citing an “unmissable opportunity” to attract young fans.

The possibility causes Yuri to grin, thinking about validation in the form of gold medals and television coverage. The 28-year-old from Brazil says: “Maybe a lot of people are going to look at us in a better way.”

::

Allison Zaucha / For The Times B-boy Yuri performs in a battle during the Red Bull BC One All Star Tour on April 27, 2019 at Academy LA in Hollywood. B-boy Yuri performs in a battle during the Red Bull BC One All Star Tour on April 27, 2019 at Academy LA in Hollywood. (Allison Zaucha / For The Times)

Go back to the early days, to the streets of New York City in the 1970s.

Deejays extracted the instrumental “break” sections from the middle of funk or hip-hop songs and looped them together — tons of backbeat — to fuel a new culture with its own rules, fashion and language. You could call it performance art, but there was a competitive edge as onlookers circled around in “cyphers,” watching dancers try to outdo each other.

Breaking eventually seeped into the mainstream by way of movies and television — even the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” started flashing moves.

That was how Ryan Porter got exposed as a kid. He and some friends decided to give it a try.

“They could do it right away,” he recalls. “I played lots of sports — basketball, football, soccer, tennis — and I thought ‘This is ridiculous’ because I was the most athletic one of them but I couldn’t do the moves.”

In an age before YouTube, Porter downloaded videos from file-sharing sites and joined a gymnastics team, he says, “for the sole purpose of learning to do flips.” He gradually acquired the fundamentals.

Routines usually begin with top rock, a series of steps meant to show attitude and a sense of rhythm. Competitors then drop down to the all-important footwork, hovering inches above the floor, supported by hands and feet in rapid motion.

The power moves are more acrobatic, all those flips and spins requiring upper-body strength. Each series of tricks is punctuated by a freeze, a sudden pause, often in twisted or inverted position, to emphasize a beat in the music.

“Even when you’re not practicing, you’re thinking about it,” Porter says. “You might see somebody walk around or do something goofy and you’re like, ‘Yo, I can turn that into a move.’ ”

One more thing about breaking appeals to him — the distinct, in-your-face rivalry of one-on-one battles.

Built tall and lean with wire-rim glasses, the 27-year-old shows up early to the Red Bull BC One, stepping inside a hall illuminated by flickering LED panels that span the length of the ceiling.

Among the few breakers who perform under their given name, Porter spends the next few hours visiting with friends and warming up. When officials post the bracket, pitting him against a previous champion named Ali, he tugs a black do-rag over his head.

“Hardest battle in the Top 16,” he says. “He was the guy I wanted.”

A crowd gathers, with some people on tip-toes to see from farther back, as the battle begins. Porter directs a few early moves at Ali, pointing and kicking toward his foe, who paces at the edge of the floor. Ali shakes his head, responding with hand signals that every breaker understands.

If your opponent stumbles or “crashes” on a move, you bend down and slap the floor. If he dances slightly off the beat, you tap your ear.

This hip-hop form of trash talk continues between Porter and Ali for several minutes as they take turns performing routines of 30-40 seconds each.

“It got me going,” Porter says. “We were in a great battle.”

::

Allison Zaucha / For The Times The Red Bull BC One All Star Tour kicked off on April 27, 2019 at Academy LA in Hollywood. Organizers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris hope to add the sport to their program. The Red Bull BC One All Star Tour kicked off on April 27, 2019 at Academy LA in Hollywood. Organizers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris hope to add the sport to their program. (Allison Zaucha / For The Times)

The news out of Paris took Mark Dyreson by surprise. Breaking in the Summer Games? It seemed insane to the Penn State professor who studies Olympic history.

“Then,” he says, “I thought about synchronized swimming.”

The IOC has a history of adding unconventional events in an effort to stay relevant and attract a young demographic.

Snowboarding, freestyle skiing and beach volleyball have become fan favorites. Others — synchronized swimming, trampoline and BMX cycling — have yet to draw big audiences.

“We all have our definition of how far is too far,” Dyreson says.

Still, additions have become more common in the wake of recent IOC reforms that allow host cities to include — on a one-time basis — one or more events of their choosing. Paris 2024 organizers nominated breaking because of its popularity in France; they describe it as a “quintessentially urban sport” that is “cheap and accessible” and enjoys worldwide “popularity among young people.”

Like video game players, b-boys and b-girls — the “b” stands for break, by most accounts — usually perform under pseudonyms. They concoct names such as RoxRite, Cheerito, Hi Jack and Lil Zoo based on personality or approach to dancing. Like snowboarders, they embody a distinct style.

The music ranges from James Brown to Run-DMC to Afrika Bambaataa and the fashion leans toward streetwear, with loose-fitting pants, sneakers for traction and windbreakers for spinning across the floor on your shoulder or back.

In the Olympic world, this kind of pop culture has commercial and sponsorship potential. It also helps that breaking connects, however tenuously, to traditional sport.