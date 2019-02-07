Expressive program puts Bradie Tennell in lead at Four Continents competition

Bradie Tennell’s consistency and technical expertise have been her greatest assets during her figure skating career. Her jumps and spins are usually flawless but she has lacked the expressiveness that elevates great skaters above good ones, even though she won the U.S. title in 2018 and contributed to a team bronze medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Tennell’s performance of her short program on Thursday at the Four Continents championships featured a new and deep dimension of emotional engagement, which complemented her proficiency and put her in the lead after the first half of the competition. “I’ve really worked hard on my artistry and trying to step up my game in that department, so to have people recognize that it makes all the hard work worth it,” the 21-year-old from suburban Chicago said after scoring 73.91 points in an afternoon session at Honda Center.

Kaori Sakamoto, the Japanese champion and defending Four Continents champion, is second with 73.36 points entering Friday’s free-skate finale. American Mariah Bell, who trains in Lakewood with coach Rafael Arutunian, was third with 70.02 points. Eunsoo Lim of South Korea — who also trains in Lakewood — is fourth at 69.14. A third American entrant, 16-year-old Ting Cui, is a solid seventh with 66.73 points. “It’s great to have two American ladies in the top positions, on home ice,” said Tennell, who lost her U.S. title two weeks ago to 13-year-old Alysa Liu. Because Liu is too young to compete here, Cui was assigned instead. Tennell and Bell will compete at the world championships in Saitama, Japan, in March.

The men were scheduled to perform their short programs Thursday evening.

Skating to “Rebirth” by Hi-Finesse, Tennell finessed a triple lutz-triple toe loop combination as well as a double axel and triple flip. Sakamoto got 33.38 points for her program component scores (skating skills, transitions, performance, choreography and interpretation), ahead of Tennell’s 33.32. But Tennell had the best technical element score, 40.59 to Sakamoto’s 39.98. “I would give myself a 98% today,” Sakamoto said through a translator. “My last spin was unstable and that’s where I kind of lost it. In my free program I would like to have a powerful performance like I did at the national championships.”

The Japanese women were expected to dominate but were outskated on Thursday. Rika Kikira didn’t do her planned triple axel and was in fifth; Mai Mihara was eighth.

Bell, who was third at the recent U.S. championships in Detroit, wore a huge smile throughout her program. She skated to “To Love You,” by Celine Dion, with choreography by training mate and 2018 Olympian Adam Rippon. “I just feel like I love this program so much,” Bell said. “I saw Celine in Vegas over New Year’s. Just seeing her in person, she sang this song and it gave me chills. Even when I hear it start here, it gives me chills. I absolutely love performing it.”

Ting Cui of Baltimore, 16, showed maturity in putting behind her tortured skate at the U.S. championships. Cui (pronounced “Tsway”) fell twice in her short program at the U.S. competition and didn’t land a combination jump, leaving her 12th. However, she moved up to finish fifth with an inspired performance of her long program. Her ballet training was evident in her suppleness and elegant positions, and she said the picturesque positions are second nature now.

“I was just trying to keep it out of my head. New competition, new start,” she said Thursday. “This is not Detroit so I should just focus on this, on what’s happening to me right now.”

After her struggles in the short program at the U.S. competition, Cui went through an extra practice session that included landing jumps 20 or 30 times. “I think doing it was just more to help my confidence and show myself that I can do these jumps,” she said. “They’re easy for me. I’ve just got to get my mind around it.” The jumps were easy for her on Thursday, when she did a clean triple lutz-triple toe loop combination and got excellent program component scores.

“I’m happy I landed everything,” said Cui, who went from the national championships to a world juniors selection camp and then to Anaheim, a busy schedule. She will compete at the world junior championships in Zagreb, Croatia, in March. “My legs were a little shaky during my footwork and some spins so that’s something to work on but overall I’m happy with my performance and how I skated the program,” she said.

She also enjoyed experiencing a senior-level competition. “I made it with all the big kids,” she said. “This is it. No more levels above it. So it’s really nice because everyone here is older and mature. It’s a different environment to be in but it’s just really cool. I love being here.”

