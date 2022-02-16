US men’s hockey loses in a shootout in the quarterfinals to Slovakia: ‘This one’s going to sting for a little bit’

With one bad bounce in the final minute of regulation that became the tying goal and an unsuccessful shootout, the United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Beijing Games after a shocking 3-2 loss to Slovakia in the quarterfinals Wednesday. The previously unbeaten U.S. that earned the top seed in the knockout round and looked poised for a deep run instead was dealt the same result as the 2018 group in the last Olympics without NHL players.