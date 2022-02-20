Finland beats defending champion Russia 2-1 to win the country’s 1st Olympic men’s hockey gold medal

The hockey tournament unfolded in the shadow of another Russian doping saga, this time in figure skating after word emerged that 15-year-old Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance in December, helped the Russians win women’s team gold and was allowed to skate in the individual event, in which she finished a disappointing fourth. Players and coaches from the Russian hockey team and others at the rink faced questions about the scandal and the IOC’s ruling not to hold a medal ceremony if she finished on the podium.