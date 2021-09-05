Tokyo Paralympics: Mount Airy’s Daniel Romanchuk wins bronze in marathon; Clarksville’s Tatyana McFadden takes gold in debut event

“I was so happy I was considered for the relay, and I knew that this was the group to be in it,” McFadden said. “I was manifesting it earlier that this was going to be it, and when practicing I knew it in my heart. We got out really fast, we transitioned really well. There’s no one I’d rather have than these three others with me. They’ve worked so hard to get here and trained so hard. I’m just honored after yesterday’s race that I put it all together mentally and stayed focused for the team and our country.”