This week in Baltimore sports history: Michael Phelps 'living dream' at 18

June 14, 2004: “I’m living a dream come true,” Towson’s Michael Phelps says after swimming the fastest time of the year in the 200 butterfly (1 minute, 56.04 seconds) at the Argent Mortgage Long Course championships at the Meadowbrook Aquatic and Fitness Center. Phelps, 18, will capture six gold medals in the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece.

June 10, 1979: Terry Crowley’s two-out, pinch-hit RBI single caps a three-run rally in the ninth inning as the first-place Orioles defeat the Texas Rangers, 5-4, at Memorial Stadium.

Guard Earl Monroe played 14 seasons in the NBA, including the first five with the Baltimore Bullets.

June 10, 1970: Earl Monroe, the Bullets’ All-Star guard, has surgery on both arthritic knees, plus a hemorrhoid operation, at St. Agnes Hospital. Monroe, 25, will average 21.4 points and lead Baltimore to the NBA Finals in 1970-71.

June 9, 1959: Before an Orioles game, singer Pat Boone walks into the home team’s clubhouse, asks to meet star pitcher Hoyt Wilhelm and “sets off the greatest autograph binge Memorial Stadium has ever seen,” The Sun reports.

June 11, 1955: The Colts sign Raymond Berry, a two-way end from Southern Methodist and their 20th-round selection in the 1954 NFL draft. He’ll help Baltimore to two world championships in a Hall of Fame career.

June 15, 1937: King Saxon wins the feature race at the Brooklandville Dog Track, defeating a fast-closing canine named Dizzy Dean.

June 13, 1914: Babe Ruth pitches the first-place Orioles to a 3-2 win over the Newark Indians in an International League game at Oriole Park. Ruth allows six hits and strikes out four as Baltimore extends its winning streak to 12.

Former Oriole Willie Keeler played 19 seasons in the big leagues and had a lifetime batting average of .341.

June 15, 1894: The National League-leading Orioles bang out 23 hits and rout the St. Louis Browns, 17-3, before 4,700 fans at Union Park. Outfielders Willie Keeler and Steve Brodie get four hits apiece and shortstop Hughie Jennings catches a line drive “that whizzed at him like a meteor,” The Sun reports.

Ken Singleton, who still resides in the Baltimore area, serves as a color analyst for Yankees broadcasts.

Birthday

June 10, 1947: Ken Singleton, Orioles outfielder and DH who, in 10 years with Baltimore (1975 through 1984), hit 182 home runs and batted .282.

