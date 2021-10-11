Marylanders Tatyana McFadden, Daniel Romanchuk both take second at Boston Marathon wheelchair race one day after winning in Chicago

McFadden, 32, suffers from spina bifada, a defect impacting the spine that left her without the use of her legs. Born in Russia, where she grew up in an orphanage, she was adopted and moved to the United States at age 6. A graduate of Atholton High School, the Clarksville resident was the youngest person to compete for USA Track and Field at the Athens games in 2004. She returned home with a silver and a bronze medal.