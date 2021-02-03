Baltimore Paralympian Jessica Long to be featured in Super Bowl ad

Paralympian Jessica Long’s story of being adopted from a Siberian orphanage by a Baltimore couple will be featured in a Toyota advertisement scheduled to run during the second quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast.
The 60-second spot, titled “Upstream,” intersperses images of Long swimming with re-creations of key moments in her biography. Viewers hear a reproduction of the call Long’s adoptive parents received in which they were informed their 13-month old baby would need to have her legs amputated below the knee.
“I love that the spot highlights not just the gold medals and accomplishments but the challenging journey to get there,” Long said in a statement. “Perseverance, grit and overcoming the odds contributed to my success and my hope is that people feel inspired and uplifted by this emotional spot.”
The 28-year-old Long is training for her fifth Paralympics, which were rescheduled for this summer in Tokyo because of the coronavirus pandemic. With 23 total medals, she’s already the second most decorated U.S. Paralympian.
When the postponement was announced last March, Long said the pandemic had interrupted her training routines in Towson. “They made the best decision given the state we’re in,” she said at the time. “As athletes, the bigger picture here is the safety of all of us, to stop more deaths from happening. I’m just really glad they called it and didn’t let it drag on another month. It’s a little weird, but now it’s time to focus on next year.”
The advertisement, created by the Saatchi & Saatchi agency, is scheduled to run before the two-minute warning in the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.