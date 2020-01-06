An Atholton graduate and University of Maryland student, Hong and the U.S. men’s 5,000 relay team won the B final in 2018 to finish fifth overall at the Pyeongchang Games. It was the final event of the games for Hong, who was born in Seoul. Hong, whose family immigrated from South Korea to Howard County in 2001 and settled in Laurel, failed to qualify for the 500 in Pyeongchang with a third-place finish in qualifying Feb. 20.