Olympic ice dance champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White, former world champion Kimmie Meissner and Olympic coach Kathy Casey will be inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame in January.
Meissner, who grew up in Bel Air in Harford County and graduated from Fallston High, won the world championship in 2006, when she finished sixth at the Turin Olympics at the age of 16. She later won Four Continents and the 2007 national title, and now is coaching rising junior Mia Eckels. Meissner graduated from Towson University in 2014. As of 2018, she was working as a part-time physical therapist at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
“I’m still in shock and am honored to be among this class!” Meissner wrote Monday night on Twitter.
Davis and White captured gold at the 2014 Sochi Games after taking silver four years earlier in Vancouver. They remain the only ice dance team to win five consecutive Grand Prix finals, and their six straight U.S. championships are a record.
Casey spent more than five decades in coaching and helped to pioneer biochemanics in helping skaters with their jumping. Among her students was two-time U.S. champion Scott Davis, who participated in the 1994 Lillehammer Olympics.
Baltimore Sun staff contributed to this article.