Meissner, who grew up in Bel Air in Harford County and graduated from Fallston High, won the world championship in 2006, when she finished sixth at the Turin Olympics at the age of 16. She later won Four Continents and the 2007 national title, and now is coaching rising junior Mia Eckels. Meissner graduated from Towson University in 2014. As of 2018, she was working as a part-time physical therapist at Johns Hopkins Hospital.