“Boxing is symbolic to life,” he said of his reasons for making the switch for his sons. “It’s teaching them responsibility, it’s teaching them discipline, it’s teaching them resilience. Everything is not going to go as planned in boxing, as we know. You train hard, but you don’t get the results that you want. Do you give up or do you go back to the grind and keep working and fighting until you get it right? So it’s preparing them for life.”