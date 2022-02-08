Baltimore-born Summer Britcher ‘joyous’ after finishing 23rd in women’s luge at Beijing Olympics

Baltimore-born Summer Britcher finished 23rd in the women’s singles luge competition at the Beijing Olympics but said she walked away “joyous” after competing in her third Games.
“The only way for me to continue in sport [after 2018] and to come back and to try to come back stronger, was to change the way that I was doing things and the way that I saw things,” she said in comments provided by USA Luge. “And that’s what I did. I’m walking away right now with my head held high. I am really joyous to be able to compete here.”
Britcher hit the wall near the end of her first run on Monday and had to fight to hold onto her sled as she finished 29th, almost three seconds behind the leaders. She finished 15th in her second run, also on Monday, moving up to 26th overall.
“I felt very solid,” she said after her first two heats. “That wasn’t nerves. I had a great final training run, and it’s just the nature of the sport. I had an OK curve 13. I came back a little heavy on my right shoulder and caused a skid.”
Britcher submitted her best time of 59.152 seconds as she finished 20th in her third run, on Tuesday, to move up to her final position at 23rd overall.
The 27-year-old Pennsylvania resident has talked about the mental and emotional crash she suffered after finishing 19th in women’ singles at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, where she was considered a medal contender. She suffered bad luck heading into the 2022 Games, breaking a finger last month and losing speed on her starts as a result. She nonetheless emerged grateful for the experience.
German Natalie Geisenberger won her third straight gold medal in women’s singles. Ashley Farquharson was the top American finisher in 12th place.