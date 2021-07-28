xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition to focus on mental well-being

By Will Graves
Associated Press
Jul 28, 2021 2:33 AM

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title.

The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday’s all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

Advertisement

USA Gymnastics said in a statement Wednesday that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete. The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready.

Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles’ place in the all-around. Carey initially did not qualify because she was the third-ranking American behind Biles and Sunisa Lee. International Gymnastics Federation rules limit countries to two athletes per event in the finals.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The organization said Biles will be evaluated before deciding if she will participate in next week’s individual events.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Olympics

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement