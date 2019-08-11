Sam Mikulak cruises to sixth U.S. title in men’s gymnastics; Baltimore’s Donnell Whittenburg places seventh

Moldauer, who won the national title in 2017 while Mikulak was still recovering from an Achilles injury, overcame a messy high bar routine to hold on to second by drilling his floor exercise. Modi stuck his vault to finish on the podium. Whittenburg, who has been dogged by injuries for much of the last four years, finished third on still rings — his signature event — and seventh in the all-around despite being at what he described at “80%.”