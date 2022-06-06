Decorated Baltimore swimmer Michael Phelps elected to U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame

Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history, will be part of the latest class of inductees to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame, organizers announced Monday.

Phelps, 36, who grew up in Rodgers Forge and retired after the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, made five Olympic teams and won record totals of 28 medals and 23 gold medals. The swimmer will be part of a class of 14 that includes individual athletes, coaches, teams and special contributors. Other inductees include soccer star Mia Hamm, figure skater Michelle Kwan and skier Lindsey Vonn.

This 17th class, the first to be inducted since 2019, was chosen by “a voting process that includes Olympians and Paralympians, members of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic family, and an online vote open to fans.” Honorees will officially enter the Hall of Fame at a June 24 ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“Induction into the Hall of Fame adds to the tremendous legacies of these great athletes and teams, and also memorializes the contributions of those members of the ‘team behind the team’ who dedicated themselves to helping Team USA achieve success on and off the field of play,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, in a statement.