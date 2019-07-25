Katie Ledecky returns but U.S. falls to Australia in relay at world swimming championships

Katie Ledecky's phone pinged with a middle-of-the-night text from Michael Phelps.
Sick and struggling to fall asleep, she read his message of concern from half a world away.
“What’s up? Are you OK?” the 23-time Olympic gold medalist and Baltimore native asked.
Ledecky, of Bethesda, had been confined to her room because of dehydration and vomiting that caused her to withdraw from the 1,500-meter freestyle final and 200 free heats at the world swimming championships.
Having her former teammate check in was just the medicine Ledecky needed.
“That meant a lot,” she said Thursday. “That gave me a little bit [extra].”
Ledecky returned to competition in the 4x200 free relay final, her first racing since preliminaries on Monday.
She rallied the U.S. to the lead on her second leg, but the Americans finished second to Australia, which set a world record.
Her coach, Greg Meehan, said Ledecky was cleared by the U.S. medical staff.
“It's a test, honestly,” he said. “We're fortunate she's feeling well enough to race.”
Meehan said Ledecky's symptoms first began near the end of the U.S. team's training camp in Singapore.
“We don't know exactly what caused this all,” she said. “I wouldn't have pulled out if it wasn't serious or if I wasn't concerned and scared and worried about my health. Just kind of created the perfect storm that pulled me out.”
Ledecky said she expected to compete in the 800 free heats on Friday.
She was upset in the 400 free final on Sunday, earning a silver medal. She was the defending champion and fastest qualifier in the 1,500 free.
“The fact that she didn’t swim the 1,500, where it’s a medal for her and it’s likely a gold medal if things go well, I think is a good indication that it wasn’t about anything other than she was ill,” Meehan said.
It was still a big night at the pool for the U.S.
The Americans medaled in all five finals, with Caeleb Dressel and Olivia Smoliga winning golds.
Dressel won swimming’s glamour event, the 100 free, for his third gold and fourth medal overall.
Dressel touched in 46.96 seconds, the only man to dip under 47 seconds in the final. He was only 0.05 seconds off the 10-year-old world record of 46.91 set by Brazil's Cesar Cielo.
Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia settled for silver in 47.08. Vladislav Grinev of Russia took bronze in 47.82.
Dressel tied for quickest off the starting block and held off a challenge from Chalmers in the closing meters to defend the world title he won in 2017.
Dressel hopped on the lane rope, tossing his head back and his legs out in front of him in celebration.
Dressel's other golds came in the 50 butterfly, a non-Olympic event, and the 4x100 free relay. He took silver in the mixed 4x100 medley relay.
The men's 200 individual medley title went to Daiya Seto of Japan. He touched in 1:56.14.
Jeremy Desplanches of Switzerland took silver. Chase Kalisz, the 2017 champion, earned bronze, ending the Americans' streak of winning at eight consecutive worlds.
In the women's 200 butterfly, Boglarka Kapas of Hungary won in 2:06.78. U.S. teammates Hali Flickinger and Katie Drabot took silver and bronze, respectively, after coming in as the top two fastest qualifiers.
The U.S. earned a second gold in the women's 50 backstroke, a non-Olympic event.
Olivia Smoliga won from Lane 2 after her more heralded teammate, Kathleen Baker, had the fastest qualifying time. Smoliga clocked 27.33 seconds. Baker faded to sixth.
In the semifinals of the men’s 200 breaststroke, Matthew Wilson of Australia equaled the world record of 2:06.67. His time matched the mark set by Ippei Watanabe of Japan in January 2017. Watanabe finished third in the same heat.