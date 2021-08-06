Tokyo Olympics: Woodbine native Kyle Snyder wins opening match at 97-kilograms, advances to quarterfinals

Kyle Snyder kicked off his Olympic title defense in style Friday morning in Tokyo.
The three-time world champion from Woodbine made quick work of Jordan Steen of Canada in the opening round of the 97-kilogram freestyle wrestling event, scoring five takedowns in the first three minutes to run away with a 12-2 technical superiority victory over the two-time Pan-American bronze medalist.
Snyder will face Abraham Conyedo of Italy, whom Snyder has defeated previously, in the quarterfinals.
Snyder, who was the youngest American wrestler to ever win gold when he claimed the 97-kilogram title at the 2016 Rio Olympics at age 20, is no longer the young prodigy at these Games. After winning world titles in 2015, 2016 and 2017, he took silver in 2018 and bronze in 2019 and is considered the underdog to Russian Abdulrashid Sadulaev, a four-time world champion who has not lost a match in nearly four years.
However, Snyder, 25, earned a favorable draw in the Olympic bracket as the No. 2 seed. Sadulaev and Elizbar Odikadze of Georgia, who owns a previous victory over Snyder, are on the opposite side.
Sadulaev defeated former Olympic champion Sharif Sharifov of Azerbaijan, 5-0, in the opening round, then took out Odikadze, 10-0, to reach the semifinals.
Snyder went 179-0 during his three high school years at Good Counsel and went on to win three NCAA titles at Ohio State. He now trains out of State College, Pennsylvania, as part of Nittany Lion Wrestling Club under the guidance of Penn State coach Cael Sanderson, a 2004 Olympic champion who’s best known for finishing his college career with a perfect 159-0 record.