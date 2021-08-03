Hampstead native and triathlete Katie Zaferes grateful to leave Tokyo Olympics with two medals: ‘We did this together’

“Dad just would have been so proud, and he would have told me that,” she wrote. “He told me that all the time. When people say, ‘Your dad would be so proud,’ that’s always my first thought, ‘I already know.’ He would always verbalize his feelings, and I’m so thankful [for] that. He would have a twinkle in his eyes from his happiness. I can envision it clearly, and while it makes me so sad that I can’t experience it with him in person, I have no doubt what his reaction would be.”