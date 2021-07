US triathlete Katie Zaferes (L) cools herself as she celebrates her victory next to Britain's Jessica Learmonth, after crossing the finish line to win her first world triathlon title during the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final on August 31, 2019 in Lausanne. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images) (FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty)