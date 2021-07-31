Tokyo Olympics: Hampstead native Katie Zaferes wins second medal, taking silver with U.S. mixed triathlon team

Another event, another medal for triathlete Katie Zaferes at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Hampstead native and North Carroll High graduate helped the United States claim silver in the inaugural mixed triathlon Saturday at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo Bay.
Like the men’s and women’s individual triathlon events, it was an early morning start to take into account high temperatures and oppressive humidity in Tokyo. Two women and two men compete in the mixed event and alternate during the race. Each swims 300 meters, cycles for eight kilometers and runs for two kilometers before tapping the hand of their teammate to extend the relay.
Great Britain claimed gold with a time of 1 hour, 23 minutes and 41 seconds. The U.S. team of Zaferes, Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb and Morgan Pearson finished in 1:23:55. France claimed bronze in 1:24:04.
Zaferes, 32, finished her section of the course at Odaiba Marine Park — the site of where she suffered a serious injury from a horrific accident in 2019 — in 21:14. Zaferes crashed, broke her nose, and needed more than 20 stitches in her mouth in an Olympic Qualifying Event on Aug. 14, 2019.
On Tuesday, Zaferes’ bid to add a gold medal in the triathlon to the world championship she captured in 2019 fell short, but she earned the bronze. The Syracuse graduate became third American woman to ever medal in the triathlon.
“It’s amazing,” Zaferes said Tuesday in a postrace interview with NBC. “I felt confident that given some more time, I’d be ready come today, and it feels so good to execute that and be me again.”