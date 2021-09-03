Tokyo Paralympics: Baltimore’s Jessica Long wins gold in 100-meter butterfly for 29th career Paralympic medal

“The only thing I told my family — I said I just want to bring home a gold medal, that would be considered a success for me,” said Long, a bi-lateral amputee who was adopted from a Siberian orphanage by a Baltimore couple. “Also [Popovich], who has been one of my idols and heroes all my life, to surpass her in the medal count — her gold medal count was 14 — that’s just wild, I never thought I would do that.”