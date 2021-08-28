Tokyo Paralympics: Baltimore’s Jessica Long wins fourth straight gold in 200M individual medley, her 25th Paralympic medal

Baltimore native Jessica Long continues to show why she’s one of the best Paralympic swimmers of all-time.
Long, 29, won a gold medal in the women’s SM8 200-meter individual medley at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday with a time of 2 minutes, 41.49 seconds. It’s her fourth consecutive Paralympic gold medal in the event, which consists of the butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle, having claimed the top spot in 2016, 2012 and 2008.
“I’m over the moon,” she said after the race. “So happy, that’s what I’ve been dreaming of, that’s what I really wanted going into these Games was to have a four-peat in the 200 IM. Just really proud of myself.”
It’s the 25th career Paralympic medal for Long, a bi-lateral amputee whose story of being adopted from a Siberian orphanage by a Baltimore couple was featured in a Super Bowl advertisement in February. She’s the second-most decorated U.S. Paralympian, and has won 35 world championship titles.
Long’s Paralympic career began in Athens in 2004, where she captured three gold medals as a 12-year-old. She’ll have plenty of chances to build her legacy in Tokyo, competing in the 400-meter freestyle, 100-meter breaststroke and 100-meter butterfly.
“I’m older. I’m 29. How many people stick with this sport? Dedication, consistency, it’s very hard,” she said. “For me, it means even more because I’m 29, we’ve had an extra year and my body hurts a lot more than when I was 16. So this one’s really special.”
Long said she moved out to the Olympic and Paralympic training center in Colorado Springs a year ago, away from her family and husband, to focus on her preparation for the Tokyo Games, which were delayed a year because of the COVID pandemic.
“I made that very big sacrifice to have this type of performance, and it’s paying off,” she said. “Just being at altitude, long-course with an amazing group of people, I’m really thankful for the days that didn’t seem worth it.
“There’s a lot of those tough days, it’s been a tough year for everyone, so to come away with the gold medal, that’s all I wanted.”