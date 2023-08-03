Baltimore’s Jessica Long wins 100 butterfly S8 at Para Swimming World Championships: ‘Really happy with the results’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Silver medalist Weiyuan Lu of China, gold medalist Jessica Long of Baltimore and bronze medalist Shengnan Jiang of China pose with their medals after the women's 100-meter butterfly S8 final at the Para Swimming World Championships on Wednesday in Manchester England. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Jessica Long of Baltimore won her 36th career world championship title Wednesday at the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester, England.

Long, who now has 53 career world championship medals, put an exclamation point on a four-medal night for Team USA, which was supplemented by bronze medal performances from Olivia Chambers (Little Rock, Arkansas), Elizabeth Marks (Colorado Springs, Colorado) and Noah Jaffe (Carlsbad, California).

Advertisement

Jessica Long of Baltimore poses with her gold medal Wednesday. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The four medals give Team USA 12 total podium finishes over the first three days of competition.

Long, a 29-time Paralympic medalist, won by nearly a full second in the women’s 100-meter butterfly S8 for Team USA’s second title of the meet.

Advertisement

After she won her preliminary heat, she finished in 1 minute, 12.70 seconds in the final, topping silver medalist Weiyuan Lu of China by .94 of a second and bronze medalist Shengnan Jiang, also of China, by 3.56.

”This summer has been really difficult, I’ve been training by myself, so I’m really happy with the results,” said Long, who grew up in Middle River and trained in Towson. “I love the 100 butterfly, and I came into this meet just wanting to have fun. I obviously wanted to get the gold, but I also just wanted to do my best.”

One of the greatest S8 butterfly swimmers of all time, Long was the defending Paralympic champion in the event. She has three Paralympic titles in the 100-meter butterfly race, and Wednesday’s win was her seventh career world title in the event, dating to the 2009 world championships.

“I started when I was 12, and I am hoping to end my career at LA 2028,” she said. “For me, I recognize that my race isn’t done yet, and I want to finish my race strong.”

In the men’s 100-meter butterfly S8, Jaffe earned his second bronze medal in Manchester in dramatic fashion. After touching the wall fourth in 1:04.77, Jaffe was bumped up to third when Dimosthenis Michalentzakis of Greece was disqualified.

After a fifth-place finish in the 100-meter backstroke earlier in the week, Marks responded with a bronze medal win in the women’s 200-meter individual medley SM6. It is the five-time Paralympic medalist’s first medal in the event at a major international competition.

Chambers earned her third bronze of the competition in the women’s 100-meter freestyle S13. The University of Northern Iowa student-athlete has now won medals in three different strokes — breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle — in her worlds debut.

Jessica Long of Baltimore is pictured winning the women's 100-meter butterfly S8 final in 1 minute, 12.70 seconds. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The competition runs through Sunday.