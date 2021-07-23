Tokyo Olympics: How to watch, channel, schedule and what to know about Marylanders in the Games

Helen Maroulis (Rockville), @helen_maroulis — Maroulis, who in 2016 became the first American woman to win gold in the Olympics, pinned Jenna Burkert in 23 seconds in the 57-kilogram final in April to qualify for her second Games. The Rockville native had a difficult road to qualify. After winning world titles in 2015 and 2017, Maroulis had two concussions in 2018 and the effects lingered for months. She was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder but said she has fully recovered.