Tokyo Olympics: Rockville native Helen Maroulis earns bronze, becomes first American woman to win two medals in wrestling

Maroulis, the 53-kilogram Olympic champion at the 2016 Rio Games and 2015 and 2017 world champion, won her first two matches In Tokyo. She beat China’s Rong Ningning, 8-4, in the opening round and Ukraine’s Tetyana Kit, 8-0, in the quarterfinals. The 29-year-old’s bid for a second gold ended with a 2-1 semifinal loss to Japan’s Risako Kawai, the 63-kilogram Olympic champion in 2016 and 2017, 2018 and 2019 world champion at three different weight classes.