Daniel Romanchuk of the United States repeated as the New York City Marathon men’s wheelchair champion Sunday in another tight finish over Switzerland’s Marcel Hug.
Romanchuk, 21, who grew up in Mount Airy and now lives in Illinois, held off Hug by 1 second for the second straight year, crossing the finish line in 1 hour, 37 minutes and 24 seconds. England’s David Weir and American Aaron Pike were also within 10 seconds.
Last year, Romanchuk became the first American and youngest competitor to win the men’s division as a 20-year-old. He followed with victories this year at the Boston and London marathons. Hug took the New York title in 2016 and 2017.
Born with spina bifida, a spinal cord defect, Romanchuk began taking part in adaptive sports through Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Bennett Blazers in Baltimore at the age of 2. Four years ago, he and his mother Kim moved to Champaign, Ill., so that he could learn from former Paralympian and University of Illinois wheelchair racing coach Adam Bleakney.
Romanchuk, who has already qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, will travel to Dubai for the World Para Athletics Championships, beginning on Nov. 7.
Manuela Schar of Switzerland has won her third straight women’s wheelchair title at the New York City Marathon, giving her eight consecutive marathon major victories.
After rolling ahead of the record pace for much of Sunday’s race, Schar crossed the finish about a minute off the mark at 1:44:20. Clarksville resident Tatyana McFadden (Atholton) finished second in 1:48:19. McFadden won the NYC Marathon four straight years before Schar beat her in 2017.
Both Romanchuk and Schar collected $25,000, a fivefold increase from last year, according to The New York Times. The New York City Marathon increased the winning purse for the wheelchair winners to $155,000, up from $125,000 last year and now the most of any of the six major marathons.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.